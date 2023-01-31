Tammy M. Martin, 41

Tammy Marie Martin, age 41, of Savage, Minnesota, passed away from complications with ovarian cancer on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, Minnesota. Tammy was born December 11, 1981, in Austin, Minnesota. She grew up in Brownsdale, Minnesota and graduated from Hayfield High School in 2000. Following graduation, Tammy moved to Austin and worked various jobs. In 2010, she and her family moved to the metro area, where she dedicated her career to working for North Memorial Hospital. She was a very hard worker and was committed to her career. Tammy loved spending her time with her family and would do anything for her son, Andrew. She enjoyed boating, water skiing, sitting by the pool and camping with her family. Tammy loved to travel, especially to warm places, including Hawaii, Florida and Mexico. She also loved hockey and being a hockey mom; she was always at practices and games. Tammy was a helpful and giving person who was able to give the gift of sight. She was a strong independent woman who will be remembered for her courage and positivity through all of life’s ups and downs. Her family will always be thankful for her determination and fight that she had up until her last days.

Survivors include her parents, Robin and Leon Wilcox of Brownsdale, Minnesota; significant other, Scott Davy of Savage, Minnesota; son, Andrew Petersen of Savage, Minnesota; grandparents, Curtis and Carmen Eastman of Austin, Minnesota; siblings, James Wilcox of Rochester, Minnesota and Leslie (Kyle Doss) Martin of Austin, Minnesota; nephew and niece, Alex and Raelyn; Scott’s mother, Deborah Davy of Port Saint Lucy, Florida, Scott’s brother, Jason (Kristie) Davy of Burnsville. She was preceded in death by Scott’s father, Thomas Davy; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 12:00-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in LeRoy Cemetery, LeRoy, Minnesota at a later date. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Tammy’s family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.