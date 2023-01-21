STORAGE AUCTION Published 10:16 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Auction sale of the personal property stored by Maggie Farrell will be sold to satisfy a lien by Hillier’s South West Mini Storage. A sale of the contents of one individual storage unit will be sold to the highest bidder on www.storagetreasures.com. Items include personal items, furniture & clothing. The auction will start on or about February 4, 2023. Owner will have the option to pay past due rents in full and maintain ownership before the start of the auction. For auction terms visit

www.storagetreasures.com.

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 21 and 28, 2023

STORAGE AUCTION