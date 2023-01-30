Southeast Minnesota to be placed in windchill advisory starting tonight. Published 5:09 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

The National Weather Service will be placing southeast Minnesota in a wind chill advisory, starting tonight at 8 p.m. and going through 10 a.m. tomorrow.

The advisory has placed ahead of of temperatures of -15. However, windchills will drop dangerously to around -20 to -30 under mostly clear skies.

A high of 10 with sunny skies is expected Tuesday, but windchills could still be as low as -28.