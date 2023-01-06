Schaefer and Knox lift Packers to first Big 9 hockey win in four years Published 10:39 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

The Packer boys hockey team scored its first conference win in four years when it topped Red Wing (1-10-2 overall) by a score of 4-1 in Riverside Arena Thursday.

Austin did most of its scoring in the first period as Sam Eyre scored seven minutes into the game and Gahvin Schaefer scored two goals in a span of 26 seconds to make it 3-0. Schaefer, who assisted on the first goal, added a third goal to record a hat trick on an empty net shot in the third period.

Ethan Knox stopped 39 of 40 shots for Austin, which had 19 shots on goal.

Austin (1-6 overall) had not previously won a Big game since it beat Faribault 7-1 on Feb. 14 of 2019.