Sarah Lysne: The joy of one word: resilient Published 4:43 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Many people keep the practice of choosing one word to describe an intentional focus for the year.

Last year I chose the word “perseverance.” The word pushed me to keep finding ways to do most of the things I wanted to do despite living with ALS.

My word this year is, “resilient.” It is a word that will help me build upon and go beyond all the activities I pushed myself to do last year.

I have decided to focus on how I can be physically and emotionally resilient this year. By keeping these areas of my life in check, I hope to keep doing all the things I want to do.

If you are over 50 like me, being physically resilient really just means that you are not going to take any chances and do anything that will put you in the emergency room. In other words, if it is icy, wear a good pair of boots, and don’t walk the dog!

To me, being emotionally resilient means looking at my own little life and trying to figure out how it fits into the big scope of things. I do this by watching the news. When I watch the news, I gain a new perspective on my life. I also discover new things to add to my prayer list,

My wish is that we can all be resilient this year.