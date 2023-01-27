Sarah Lysne: The joy of January Published 5:41 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

You might not have ever associated January with joy, unless you have a birthday in January. I know that January can seem like a long month, but since my ALS diagnosis, I have adopted the attitude that if you look for joy, you will find it.

Here are some joyful moments I experienced this January.

Observing the beautiful golden, full moon on the first Friday in January.

Enjoying an afternoon with extended family members and listening to old stories come to life.

Finding lots of bargains during the after Christmas sales.

Wàtching old classic movies with friends and family.

Receiving a gift of original poetry written by a friend.

Celebrating my mother-in-law’s birthday with my sister-in-law’s homemade lasagna and carrot cake.

Never missing a Vikings game (I’m a new Vikings fan).

Giving one of my, “Choosing Joy” books to someone who was having a bad day.

Watching our dog enjoy the wind on his face as we drive through town with the heat on and the window open just for him.

I hope you found some moments of joy in January too.