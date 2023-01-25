Rubiks Cub competition coming to Austin Published 6:21 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Delegates from the World Cubing Association will be visiting Austin on March 18 to host a local competition — SPAMtown Cubing 2023 at IJ Holton.

This competition brings together Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts to solve the famous 3D puzzle in record times.

Students have worked independently, and classrooms at IJ Holton and Southgate have had special instruction to learn strategies for solving the cube to get ready for the event.

There are also world record holders that live in the region, who are expected to attend.

Registration is now open. To register, visit: www.worldcubeassociation.org/competitions/SPAMtownCubing2023.

Spectators are welcome.