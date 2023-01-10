Planters now accepting applications to drive Mr. Peanut cross the country Published 5:54 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

If seeing the country while cruising along in a one-of-a-kind, world-famous peanut on wheels has been on your bucket list, now is your chance to make it happen! For those wanting a crack at their next nutty adventure, the Planters brand has the perfect gig.

The makers of the Planters brand are looking for three Peanutters to chauffeur Mr. Peanut from coast to coast in the iconic NUTmobile vehicle, a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.

“Since bringing the Planters brand into the Hormel Foods family in 2021, we’ve been looking forward to carrying on the tradition of hiring Peanutters to represent the Planters brand across the country,” said Yemi Gilland, associate brand manager for the Planters brand. “This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the NUTmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns.”

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024. Duties include:

• Representing the Planters brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, television and digital publications.

• Delighting fans across the country at local community events.

• Engaging in consumer interactions and ensuring all attendees and onlookers have a nutty time and a positive brand experience with the NUTmobile vehicle and Mr. Peaunt.

• Joining in volunteer projects to work alongside and recognize people who give back to their communities in a big way.

For those who would go nuts to be a part of the newest class of Peanutters, here are the criteria:

• Recent college graduate with a bachelor’s degree, preferably in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations or a related field.

• Desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut puns is a must.

• A resume, cover letter and short video describing why you would make the perfect Peanutter submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 14.