Photos: See, Winter isn’t all bad

Frost claimed Austin Friday morning, cleaning to trees and creating a true wonder of winter. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A city worker clears snow from a downtown sidewalk underneath frost-coated trees Friday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A thick coat of frost clings to branches and dead leaves in downtown Austin Friday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
a wonderful winter landscape greeted people in Austin Friday morning, with frost coating everything. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Frost-coated trees set the stage for a prime winter’s morning Friday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The hazy sun comes out behind a stand of frost covered trees early Friday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Frost coated trees and ice on Cedar River Friday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A hazy sun works through behind the frigid tree tops Friday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com