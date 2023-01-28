PHOTOS: Jumpers brave frigid conditions for Plunging for Pink

The first jumpers from the Dutchtown Jumpers kicked off this year’s Plunging for Pink Saturday at East Side Lake. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Cedar Valley Services Executive Director Rich Pavek raises his arms in triumph as he leaves East Side Lake after his team took the plunge during Plunging for Pink Saturday afternoon at East Side Lake. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Jumpers from the Angry Hog Porkcicles team runs for the shore after their jump Saturday during the Plunging for Pink event Saturday at East Side Lake. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Participants in this year’s Plunging for Pink wade through the frigid waters of East Side Lake Saturday after during Plunging for Pink. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Spectators watch and record jumpers Saturday during Plunging for Pink at East Side Lake. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Members of American Family Insurance D 57 Freezin for a Reason hit the water during their jump in the Plunging for Pink event Saturday at East Side Lake. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Hormel Institute’s Cannonball for a Cuire leaves the platform during Plunging for PInk Saturday afternoon at East Side Lake. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Peopel likne the edge of the hole cut into East Side Lake Saturday to watch people take part in Plunging for Pink . Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com