Oct. 27, 1956 – Dec. 24, 2022

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. – Gregory Howden, 66, Austin, Minn., died Saturday, Dec. 24, in New Richland Care Center.

Interment will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Grandview Cemetery in Austin.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.