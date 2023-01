Pauly’s big night not enough for BP girls Published 10:09 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team lost to Randolph 56-48 on the road Tuesday.

Anna Pauly had a career-high 17 points in the loss to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks for BP (4-4 overall). Freshman Claire Schwarz had a career-high eight points.

BP scoring: Anna Pauly, 17; Shawntee Snyder, 8; Claire Schwarz, 8; Addison Doocy, 7; Haven Carlson, 5; Macy Lembke, 3