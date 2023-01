Pauly and Carlson team up to lead BP over JWP Published 9:07 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (6-8 overall) 55-41 Friday.

BP (6-6 overall) was led by Anna Pauly, who had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Haven Carlson added eight points and eight rebounds.

BP scoring: Anna Pauly, 12; Haven Carlson, 8; Addison Doocy, 9; Macy Lembke, 9; Claire Schwarz, 8; Shawntee Snyder, 5; Chloe McCarthy, 4