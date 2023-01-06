Packers swim past Wingers Published 10:16 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

The Austin boys swimming and diving team topped Red Wing 94-77 in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Winston Walkup won the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Lucas Myers, Joey Hilkin, Noah Holt (first, 1:51.71); Jackson Hilkin, Hunter Peters, Zach Evenson, Zach Voogd (second, 2:04.31)

200-freestyle: Winston Walkup (first, 1:55.45); Kenny Cabeen (second, 1:58.85); Thomas Asmus (fifth, 2:23.68)

200-individual medley: Lucas Myers (first, 2:21.65); Hunter Peters (second, 2:26.97)

50-freestyle: Joey Hilkin (second, 24.64); Carter Holt (third, 25.43); Noah Holt (fourth, 26.13)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (second, 159.85); Lucas Rasmussen (fourth, 138.85); Gage Rasmussen (fifth, 122.75)

100-butterfly: Brent Dahl (second, 1:00.65); Hunter Peters (third, 1:15.03)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 52.36); Zach Evenson (second, 53.42); Jackson Hilkin (fifth, 1:01.27)

500-freestyle: Winston Walkup (first, 5:37.41); Noah Holt (second, 6:26.88); Thomas Asmus (third, 6:44.40)

200-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Brent Dahl, Joey Hilkin, Winston Walkup (first, 1:35.59); Hunter Peters, Zach Voogd, Thomas Asmus, Carter Holt (fourth, 1:51.48); 100-backstroke: Zach Evenson (first, 1:02.28); Lucas Myers (second, 1:06.19); Jackson Hilkin (fourth, 1:11.33)

100-breaststroke: Brent Dahl (first, 1:11.32); Carter Holt (second, 1:17.27)

400-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Kenny Cabeen (first, 3:40.93); Noah Holt, Thomas Asmus, Jackson Hilkin, Carter Holt (third, 4:15.96)