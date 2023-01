Packer wrestlers drop two in home triangular Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The Austin wrestling team lost to Rochester John Marshall 42-30 and it lost to St. Charles 70-12 in Austin Monday.

Sam Oelfke scored two wins to improve his season record to 18-8 overall. He has 60 wins in his carer for the Packers.

Sam Winkels scored two pins and he is now 27-3 overall.