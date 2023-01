Packer gymnasts take second in Winona Published 2:40 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

The Austin gymnastics team took second in the four-team invite in Winona Saturday.

Kiki Rodriguez took third in all-around for the Packers and Hannah Fritz was fourth.

Team standings: 1. Winona 141.300; 2. Austin 136.950; 3. PIZM 133.350; 4. Stewartville 116.300

AUSTIN RESULTS

All-around: Kiki Rodriguez 35.00; Hannah Fritz 34.200; Katelynn Klouse 33.900

Vault: Kiki Rodriguez 9.150; Hannah Fritz 8.850; Emily Klapperich 8.350; Katelynn Klouse 8.300

Bars: Kiki Rodriguez 8.400; Katelynn Klouse 8.100; Callie McRae, 7.550; Hannah Fritz 7.350

Beam: Hannah Fritz 9.100; Katelynn Klouse 9.00; Emily Klapperich 8.800; Kiki Rodriguez 8.00

Floor: Kiki Rodriguez 9.450; Reese Norton 9.100; Hannah Fritz 8.900; Callie McRae 8.500