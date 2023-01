Packer gymnasts take fourth in Park Invite Published 1:09 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

The Austin gymnastics team took fourth place at the Park Invite Saturday.

The Packers finished with a team score of 133.850 and New Prague took first with a score of 145.425.

Kiki Rodriguez took 12th in all-around for the Packers, Hannah Fritz was 13th and Katelynn Klouse took 14th.