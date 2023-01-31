Packer girls share the wealth in win at AL Published 10:11 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

The Austin girls basketball team handled Albert Lea (1-14 overall) 73-49 in AL Monday.

Twelve different Packers scored in the win as Olivia Walsh led the way with 23 points for Austin (12-6 overall).

Austin scoring: Olivia Walsh, 23; Ajieem Agwa, 9; Cassidy Shute, 9; Quinn Osgood, 8; Marissa Shute, 6; Nyabol Mourwal, 4; Nora Sand, 3; Atee Obang, 3; Mackenzie Brede, 2; Isabella Weideman, 2; Marie Tolbert, 2; Chloe Cannon, 2