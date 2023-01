Packer girls hockey team scores a win in Worthington Published 9:50 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

The Austin girls hockey team scored a 6-1 win over Worthington (3-13-1 overall) on the road Thursday.

Peyton Squier and Sarah Wangen each scored two goals for the Packers (2-17 overall) and Camille Dunlap and Yazmine Huerta each scored one goal.

Chloe Schaal stopped 10 of 11 shots for Austin.