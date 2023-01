Packer girls hockey team falls to Worthington in OT Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The Austin girls hockey team lost to Worthington (3-11-1 overall) by a score of 6-5 in overtime in Riverside Arena Tuesday.

Haylee Silva and Sarah Wangen each scored two goals for the Packers (1-14 overall) and Maci Talamnates added one goal.

Chloe Schaal had 15 saves for Austin.