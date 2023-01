Packer girls fall to Visitation Published 6:41 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

The Austin girls basketball team lost its third game in four days against tough competition as it lost to Visitation by a score of 55-53 at St. Catherine’s Monday.

Ajiem Agwa paced the Packers (8-5 overall) with 17 points.

Austin scoring: Ajiem Agwa, 17; Olivia Walsh, 16; Cassidy Shute, 14; Marissa Shute, 2; Isabella Weideman, 2