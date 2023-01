Packer girls clip Winhawks Published 9:37 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The Austin girls basketball team topped Winona (2-8 overall) 53-44 in Winona Tuesday.

Olivia Walsh, Cassidy Shute and Ajiem Agwa all scored 16 for the Packers (8-2 overall).

Austin scoring: Olivia Walsh, 16; Cassidy Shute, 16; Ajiem Agwa, 16; Quinn Osgood, 3; Marissa Shute, 2