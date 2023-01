Packer girls can’t keep up with Stewartville Published 3:49 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

The Austin girls basketball team lost to Stewartville (13-2 overall) 74-50 in Kasson Saturday.

Olivia Walsh had eight points for the Packers (8-4 overall).

Austin scoring: Olivia Walsh, 17; Ajiem Agwa, 15; Cassidy Shute, 8; Marissa Shute, 5; Kristen Neilson, 3; Isabella Weideman, 2