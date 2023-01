Packer girls cant’ keep up with Cougars Published 9:56 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The Austin girls basketball team lost to Mankato East (10-5 overall) 55-50 in Mankato Friday.

Olivia Walsh scored 16 points for the Packers (11-6 overall), who led 32-31 at half.

Austin scoring: Olivia Walsh, 16; Cassidy Shute, 13; Ajiem Agwa, 13; Quinn Osgood, 5; Addison Walsh, 2; Marie Tolbert, 1