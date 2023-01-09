Packer boys swimming and diving team takes fourth in home meet Published 10:38 am Monday, January 9, 2023

The Austin boys swimming and diving team finished in fourth place out of nine teams at its home invite in Bud Higgins Pool Saturday.

Winston Walkup took third in the 100-yard backstroke for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Mayo 438; 2. Cedar Falls, Iowa 434; 3. Northfield 417; 4. Austin 320; 5. Owatonna 261; 5. Mankato East 260; 6. Rochester John Marshall 106; 7. Mason City, Iowa 41; 8. Rochester Century 20

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Lucas Myers, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 1:45.55); Zach Evenson, Hunter Peters, Carter Holt, Jackson Hilkin (12th, 1:57.49)

200-freestyle: Brent Dahl (third, 1:51.83); Thomas Asmus (19th, 2:18.55); Zach Voogd (25th, 2:23.24)

200-individual medley: Lucas Myers (eighth, 2:17.52); Hunter Peters (14th, 2:27.13)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (fourth, 23.58); Joey Hilkin (ninth, 24.45); Carter Holt (15th, 24.89)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (second, 300.90); Gage Rasmussen (sixth, 229.90); Lucas Rasmussen (eighth, 205.15)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (fifth, 58.10); Winston Walkup (eighth, 1:01.63)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 51.88); Zach Evenson (eighth, 52.85); Jackson Hilkin (25th, 1:03.13)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (third, 5:14.14); Thomas Asmus (22nd, 6:34.30)

200-freestyle: Winston Walkup, Lucas Myers, Kenny Cabeen, Brent Dahl (second, 1:34.09); Carter Holt, Zach Voogd, Thomas Asmus, Noah Holt (13th, 1:49.69)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (third, 58.59); Zach Evenson (10th, 1:04.74); Jackson Hilkin (18th, 1:10.10)

100-breaststroke: Lucas Myers (eighth, 1:10.55); Hunter Peters (12th, 1:13.69); Carter Holt (13th, 1:13.83)

400-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Joey Hilkin, Brent Dahl, Hunter Peters (sixth, 3:41.90); Jackson Hilkin, Zach Voogd, Thomas Asmus, Noah Holt (14th, 4:19.56)