Packer boys hockey team falls to Rochester Lourdes Published 10:48 am Monday, January 9, 2023

The Austin boys hockey team lost to Rochester Lourdes (6-6 overall) 3-2 on the road Saturday.

Wyatt Thoma and Isaac Swenson each scored a goal for the Packers (1-6 overall) and Daran Plunkett had 27 saves.