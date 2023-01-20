One injured in semi rollover Thursday night Published 8:49 am Friday, January 20, 2023

The driver of a tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital Thursday night after a one-vehicle crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ruben Matthew Martinez of San Antonio, Texas, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries when the 2016 Peterbilt he was driving westbound on Interstate 90 left the roadway and rolled. The crash took place at around 7:24 p.m. at milepost 195 in Grand Meadow Township.

The report lists road conditions as snow and ice covered.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.