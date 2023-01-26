One injured in rollover crash Wednesday night

Published 8:27 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

By Daily Herald

An Arkansas man was injured Wednesday night in a single vehicle crash in eastern Mower County

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Jamario Trevon Love, 26, of Hempstead, Arkansas, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90, in Racine Township when the 2020 Ramp 3500 he was driving left the road and rolled at 8:45 p.m.

The crash occurred at milepost 204 and road conditions were listed as snow and ice covered.

Love was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Grand Meadow Ambulance and Fire Department assisted.

More News

US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter

Austin teacher among 131 candidates up for Teacher of the Year

Three honored at County Commission meeting

US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections