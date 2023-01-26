One injured in rollover crash Wednesday night Published 8:27 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

An Arkansas man was injured Wednesday night in a single vehicle crash in eastern Mower County

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Jamario Trevon Love, 26, of Hempstead, Arkansas, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90, in Racine Township when the 2020 Ramp 3500 he was driving left the road and rolled at 8:45 p.m.

The crash occurred at milepost 204 and road conditions were listed as snow and ice covered.

Love was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Grand Meadow Ambulance and Fire Department assisted.