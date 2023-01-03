Norma M. Kiefer, 95

Norma May Kiefer, 95, of Taopi, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Norma was born on October 31, 1927 at Holstein, Iowa, to Albert and Minnie Alberts. Norma married LaVerne Kiefer on September 16, 1950. She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne,, an Infant son, Gary Michael, a granddaughter, Tristen Kiefer, her parents, Albert and Minnie, and her sister, Dorothy Rice.

She was survived by her children: Nancy (Kevin) Seipel of Cottage Grove, MN; Tim (Sherry) Kiefer of Mukwonago, WI; Shari (David) Heimer of Adams, MN; Alan (Margie) Kiefer of Mankato, MN; Loren (Kristy) Kiefer of Rochester, MN; Mary (Allan) Huntley of Taopi, MN; Kenneth (Dawn) Kiefer, of Adams, MN; James (Krista) Kiefer of Taopi, MN; Dennis (Ruth) Kiefer, of Racine, MN; John (Vicki) Kiefer of Adams, MN, and Ronald (Linda) Alberts of Rochester, MN, 30 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and brother-in-law, Robert Rice of Dennison, IA.

During her life, Norma enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for her children and grandchildren. She prepared countless meals in her lifetime, never ending without a piece of dessert. She enjoyed her time with the Taopi Mother’s Club (later known as the Taopi Women’s Club). Norma was an avid reader, loved word puzzles, and enjoyed watching her “court” shows. She was a humble woman, never asking anything for herself. Norma lost her house in the Taopi Tornado in April, and was forced to leave her home of 72 years. She stayed in Taopi, moving in with her daughter, and enjoyed many months of family visits during that time. She will be missed by family, friends and the Taopi community.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam and Father Gregory Leif concelebrating. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Adams Funeral Home, and will continue on Saturday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 am at the funeral home.