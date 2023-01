No. 4 Hayfield girls bring down Cobras Published 9:32 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

The No. 4 ranked Hayfield girls basketball team beat Triton (0-9 overall) 66-39 in Hayfield Thursday.

Natalie Beaver had 19 points for the Vikings (9-1 overall).

Hayfield will host No. 3 ranked Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 19; Kristen Watson, 17; Chelsea Christopherson, 9; Lilly Beyer, 6; Jojo Tempel, 5; Carly Nelson, 3; Betsy Gillette, 3; Molly Hansen, 2; Emily Hansen, 2