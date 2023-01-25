MnDOT adopts the Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan Published 6:25 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has adopted the 2022-2041 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan, strengthening the agency’s commitment to providing a convenient, safe, reliable and affordable system that works for everyone.

Updated every five years, the SMTP is the highest policy plan for transportation in Minnesota. The plan outlines objectives, performance measures, strategies and actions to help advance MnDOT’s vision of a multimodal transportation system that maximizes the health of people, the environment and our economy. The document is a statewide policy plan for all users, all modes and any jurisdiction that has a role in Minnesota’s transportation system.

“Everyone deserves transportation options that work for them and their needs,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “The SMTP is a cornerstone to the important work that MnDOT and our transportation partners need to do in the near- and long-term to ensure our investments continue to deliver on our commitments to safety, economic vitality and livability. We look forward to working with partners statewide to implement the goals laid out in this updated plan.”

The SMTP evaluates the state’s entire transportation system, considers trends affecting transportation and provides direction for the next 20 years. The updated 2022-2041 plan focuses on six objectives: transportation safety, system stewardship, climate action, critical connections, healthy equitable communities and open decision making.