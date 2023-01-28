MDA accepting applications for noxious weed/invasive plant grants Published 6:05 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the 2023 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant. Counties, municipalities, tribal governments, and weed management entities (including weed management areas) may apply for grants to mitigate noxious weeds around the state. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must spend grant funds by June 30.

Since 2018, the MDA’s Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant has awarded over $1.3 million to fund a variety of activities such as purchasing equipment and supplies, conducting mapping and outreach activities, and hiring private applicators to manage noxious weeds. The MDA has awarded 119 grants, averaging $9,000.

Review the application requirements and find the application on the MDA website. Applications are due no later than 3 p.m. on March 31, 2023. Questions can be directed to Emilie Justen, MDA Noxious Weed Law Coordinator, at Emilie.Justen@state.mn.us.

The grant program is funded by the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR).