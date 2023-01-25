Matti breaks Hayfield record with 50 points in a win over BP Published 10:03 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Hayfield senior Isaac Matti set a career high and a new school record when he poured in 50 points in a 76-53 win over Blooming Prairie (5-9 overall) in Hayfield Tuesday.

Matti’s 50 points broke the school record of 47 that was previously held by David Johnson.

Hayfield (13-4 overall) led 36-24 at the half.

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 50; Zander Jacobson, 9; Ethan Pack, 7; Gentry Johnson, 4; Jackson The, 2; Trent Jellum, 2; Jack Beck, 2

BP scoring: Brady Kittelson, 18; Gabe Hein, 14; Cooper Cooke, 6; Zach Hein, 5; Carter Bishop, 4; Kolby Vigeland, 2; Gabe Staloch, 2; Sam Smith, 2