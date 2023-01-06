Marvin Repinski: Companionship: The gift given and received Published 5:13 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

The following quotations and information pieces are my way of reminding us of the multiple, original, and creative ways that we make CONNECTIONS.

• “But his father said to the servants: Quick! Bring the finest robe in the house and put it on him. Get a ring for his finger and sandals for his feet. And kill the calf we have been fattening. We must celebrate with a feast, for this son of mine was dead and has now returned to life. He was lost, but now he is found. So the party began. (Luke 15: 22-24 (NIV)

• Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral is a welcoming faith community called by God to peace and reconciliation through inspiring worship, spiritual growth, passionate hospitality, and service to others in the love of Jesus Christ.

• NEED TAKES NO HOLIDAY: Last Saturday morning there was a tragic accident in Rice Lake. There was a fire at a young couple’s house and their 6-year old son was killed. The couple lost everything along with their son. As one can imagine, it is a devastating loss. They have four remaining children and need clothing:

— 13-year old Girl: size 15 in women’s large, size 9 shoe;

— 14-year old Girl: size 7 junior, medium, size 9 shoe;

— 5-year old Girl; size 6, medium, 13 shoe;

— 6-month old Boy: size 2T, shoe 6W;

— Mom is a size 12 and Dad is a size 42×34

If you can help, please bring clothing contributions to the Cathedral and place them in the collection chest near the bookstore, marked for the Thompson family. Please remember the Thompson family in your prayers.

In addition, there is a need for warm coats for the children of a local family.

•Scattered Site — Resolution to sell 1105 15th Ave. NE to Leaning Tree Leaning Tree has made an offer to purchase property where one of our scattered sites is located at 1105 15th Ave. NE. The HRA (Housing and Redevelopment Authority) will move the house to 409 2nd St. SW.

• My nephew has two new tumors, both the size of peas. One is on the outside of his brain and the other one is deeper in the brain in the speech center. They can’t operate on that one so no surgery is being scheduled. But, he can resume chemotherapy treatments as it has been less than six months since his last one. (The chemo usually takes care of small tumors like these.) So, that is the plan of action for now. He’ll have six months of chemo with weekly blood tests and MRIs every two months. Hopefully, this will work!

• TO RECEIVE GOD’S PROMISE — PSALTER: PSALM 133

Leader: Behold, how good and pleasant it is when brothers dwell in unity!

People: It is like the precious oil upon the head, running down upon the beard, upon the beard of Aaron, running down on the collar of his robes!

Leader: It is like the dew of Hermon, which falls on the mountains of Zion!

People: For there the LORD has commanded the blessing, life for evermore.

• SYMPATHY TO THE FAMILY OF HELGA MARSHALL

There are many Psalms that speak of the broken heart and the sorrow that interrupts the journey of life. The Psalms continue to be a universal language because much in life remains the same. The high moments, the bracing experiences of friendships and the days of grace and beauty are mixed with interruptions, crises and calamity. Some lives have more than their share of sorrow — it seems. So when I heard of Helga’s heart attack my mind went to words that speak of her life: “The Lord hear thee in the day of trouble; the name of the God of Jacob defend thee.” (Psalm 20:1)

• CENTRAL AVENUE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

“Women in the Pulpit”

Sister Joan O’Shea will be here with us on June 15 at our 10:30 Worship Service. She has received her education at Rosary College in River Forest, IL, Pontificum Institutum Regina Mundi, Rome, Italy, and at Harvard University, School of Divinity, Cambridge, Mass.

• First Congregational Church will be holding their VBS Baobab Blast at 5:30-8:30 p.m. from July 26-30. They will have a Baobab Celebration Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. If any youth are interested in attending, registration forms can be found on the table at the back of the church. (Visit WasecaVBS.org for more information.)

• When we reach out in genuine love, the results are incredible and sometimes even miraculous. “For those who love God everything works together for good.” (Rm 8:28). When we love God we entrust ourselves and all of our concerns, all of our actions, and our very being to Him. Thus, we can see His will in everything. A genuine person will gladly sacrifice for real love. It is why we do things for those we love even when there is no benefit to us. Jesus, tortured to death on the Cross, is the icon of Perfect, unconditional, selfless love. There is no substitute for authenticity.

Blessings,

Father Steffes

Where did you come from, baby dear?

Out of the everywhere into the here.

Where did you get those eyes of blue?

Out of the skies as I came through.

COMPANIONSHIP is formed by our relationships, our sharing!