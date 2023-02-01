Man gets five years in prison for gun felonies Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

A Faribault man has received prison time for a case that dates back to 2018.

Edbin Jose Coreas, 27, has been sentenced to five years in prison each for violent felon in possession of a firearm and violent felon in possession of firearm ammunition — both felonies.

The two sentences will run concurrently. He was given credit for 906 days served

According to the court complaint, Coreas was arrested on Aug. 5, 2018, after Mower County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Sixth Street SW. At the same time, Austin Police officers responded to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin on a report of a male who was shot in the leg.

Deputies made contact with Cham Obang Oman and Coreas and as soon as they were told about the noise complaint, Coreas got up and walked around the house. Deputies then heard a noise.

One of the deputies followed Coreas, while the other questioned Oman. During the questioning, the deputy noted ammunition on the stairs the two were sitting on, though Oman said they didn’t belong to him.

At the same time, the deputy who followed Coreas asked him if he was throwing a gun away, to which Coreas replied, “What gun?”

Coreas was eventually taken into custody and a K-9 officer later found the gun just feet from where Coreas was standing, with the safety set to “fire” and the magazine empty.

Coreas has a prior conviction in an extended jurisdiction juvenile case for first degree burglary in April of 2013.