Lyle-Pacelli boys beat Rushford-Peterson Published 8:27 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team took care of business when it beat Rushford-Peterson 62-40 in Lyle Friday.

Buay Koak posted 23 points for LP.

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 23; Jake Truckenmiller, 18; Landon Meyer, 8; Dylan Christianson, 4; Hunter Bauer, 4; Mac Nelson, 3; Trey Anderson, 2