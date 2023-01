Lyle-Pacelli boys beat Regis in Prescott Published 9:13 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team edged out Eau Claire Regis of Wis. 55-50 in Prescott, Wis. Saturday.

Jake Truckenmiller had 22 points as he led the way for LP.

LP scoring: Jake Truckenmiller, 22; Buay Koak, 11; Mac Nelson, 10; Dylan Christianson, 7; Landon Meyer, 3; Trey Anderson, 2