Lyle Area Cancer Auction raises $212,500; breaks $3.5 million raised after 44th year Published 5:35 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

The Lyle Area Cancer Auction put up a lot of fat numbers this weekend during its 44th annual outing and the result was a milestone reached.

The auction, including all of the satellite fundraisers, raised a combined total of $212,500, which was in turn donated to the Eagles Cancer Telethon on Sunday in Rochester.

The number lifted the over four decade event to a little over $3.5 million raised and represented around 21% of the Eagles Cancer Telethon, which raised a little over $1 million.

It was a pretty hefty number for the telethon that also saw the Geneva Cancer Auction donate $168,000.

“Those two areas … holy mackerel,” said co-chair Larry Ricke on Monday.

Ricke said that organizers knew pretty early on that this year was going to be good when in just the first night alone, the auction raised $9,000.

Combined with how the other events did, Ricke remembered thinking, “We’re going to clean house.”

Several of the satellite events also did very well in fact, including the annual Lucille Johnson Pool Tournament, held in Carpenter, Iowa that raised $37,000. Meanwhile, the side-by-side raffle, which was held instead of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle raffle this year, pulled in $29,000.

“We knew the side-by-side raffle was doing well,” Ricke said. “Those two events and all of the other events that already presented their checks did very good.”

Meanwhile, a volleyball donated by 15-year-old Rebecca Van Hooser, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in April of 2021, raised almost $5,000 after it was raffled a total of three times when it was donated back to the LAC.

“She’s cancer free,” Ricke said. “She’s just a sweet girl.”

Ricke also said that a rack or ribs sold for $4,200 and a variety of pies sold for anywhere between $300 and $600.

All in all, this weekend’s final total showed what a small community can do and continue to do for a good cause.

“It’s awesome,” Ricke said. “It’s being thankful for everybody that did something or anything to do with it. Any of the events Cans (for Cancer), the pool tournament, Crop (for a Cure), Quilting (for a Cure) — it didn’t matter. We can’t thank them enough.”