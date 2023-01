LP’s Koak scores 2,000th point in win over Southland Published 10:37 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Lyle-Pacelli senior Buay Koak scored his 2,000th career point as he led the Athletics to a 46-29 win over Southland (6-5 overall) in Adams Tuesday.

Koak finished with 15 points for the Athletics (11-2 overall).

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 15; Trey Anderson, 13; Mac Nelson, 8; Jake Truckenmiller, 6; Landon Meyer, 3; David Christianson, 1