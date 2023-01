LP boys take down Mabel-Canton behind Koak’s 18 Published 9:26 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Mabel-Canton (8-6 overall) 79-49 in Mabel Monday.

Buay Koak put up 18 points for LP (13-2 overall).

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 18; Jake Truckenmiller, 17; Trey Anderson, 15; Mac Nelson, 8; Mitchel Johnson, 7; Dylan Christianson, 4; Hunter Bauer, 4; David Christianson, 2; Othello Stone, 2; Landon Meyer, 2