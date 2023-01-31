Letter to the Editor: Blood donors help boost blood supply Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The Southeast Minnesota Chapter of the American Red Cross would like to thank all blood donors who came out to donate blood during the Austin Community Blood Drive, held at the Austin Holiday Inn on January 23-24, 2023. A total of 96 units were collected during this two-day draw! Thanks to these donors, lives will be saved! Donated blood remains essential to meet the needs of patients in hospitals across the U.S.

Thanks to all volunteers who helped with registration and canteen. Special thanks to the Austin Holiday Inn and staff for their hospitality and the use of their facilities for this drive. Also, thanks to the following businesses for their contributions and support: Austin Daily Herald, Rochester Post Bulletin, KAUS Radio; and to all area businesses and organizations that help promote our blood drives.

For a list of upcoming blood drives in your area, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code; or contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.

Cheryl Bellrichard

Blood Drive Coordinator, American Red Cross