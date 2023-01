LeRoy-Ostrander girls fall to Mabel-Canton Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team lost to Mabel-Canton in Mabel Tuesday.

Benita Nolt had 19 points for the Cardinals.

LO scoring: Benita Nolt, 19; Jordan Runde, 11; Keira Lewison, 3; Maria Alamarz-Nolt, 2; Candace Hanson, 2; Miranda Nagel, 2