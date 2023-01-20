Last charged in the death of Austin man sentenced Published 6:33 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, who was convicted of second degree manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old William Hall, was sentenced to over three years in prison.

The sentence was handed down Thursday in Mower County District Court to 41 months in prison in connection to Hall’s death after he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in December of last month. Two other charges of aiding and abetting robbery-inflicting bodily harm and aiding and abetting first degree assault were dropped.

He was given credit for 449 days served.

Hall was found dead in his home on Oct. 13, 2021, by two people familiar with him when they were delivering food. He was found in a greenhouse with blood coming from an injury on the victim’s right elbow, but didn’t notice any other injuries.

A preliminary autopsy indicated that Hall sustained multiple blunt force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs. Silva was arrested a few days later, identified by items he was wearing that matched his description in a still photo from the scene.

Two other individuals — Tyrone James Williams, 22, and Nickels Dewayne Taylor, 19 — were sentenced last month as well to four years and over six and a half years in prison respectively. Williams was also ordered to pay $2,765 in restitution.

The pair were convicted on a single felony count of second degree manslaughter-culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk.