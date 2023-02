Koak puts up 43 in as Athletics topple Knights Published 9:38 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Kingsland (5-10 overall) 74-37 in Lyle Tuesday.

Buay Koak poured in 43 points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocks for LP (16-2 overall).

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 43; Jake Truckenmiller, 15; Mac Nelson, 6; Hunter Bauer, 6; Trey Anderson, 4