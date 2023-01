Knights slip past Viking boys 59-58 Published 10:52 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The Hayfield boys basketball team lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo (9-3 overall) 59-58 in Kenyon Tuesday.

Ethan Pack hit the 1,000 point career milestone in the loss for Hayfield (8-3 overall) and he is the 15th Viking boy to achieve that mark.

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 23; Ethan Pack, 16; Zander Jacobson, 15; Trent Jellum, 4