Kathryn “Katy” Hilton, 78

Kathryn Louise “Katy” Hilton, 78 of Elkton, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at Wildwood Grove Assisted Living on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Kathryn was born March 11, 1944 to Clarence and Juanita (Simonson) Webbink in Plover, Iowa. Following graduation from Plover High School, Kathryn went on to attend college.

In 1964 Kathryn was united in marriage to Larry Hilton at the Plover Methodist Church in Plover, Iowa. After Kathryn and Larry were married, they farmed in Plover, then later moved to Elkton, Minnesota. Over the years, she worked at the Austin Daily Herald in Austin, Minnesota, and Service Master of Rochester.

Kathryn enjoyed baking, crafting, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Hilton on August 25, 2021; sister Joyce Eberle; parents Clarence and Juanita Webbink.

Kathryn is survived by her son William Hilton of Dexter, Minnesota and granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Grace; daughter Cynthia (Dustin) Lonergan of Rose Creek, Minnesota; brother John (Michelle) Webbink of Pocahontas, Iowa; many nieces and nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Dexter United Methodist Church with the Reverend Jon Marburger officiating. Visitation will be held Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service, at church. Interment will follow in the Dexter Cemetery.

Adams Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.