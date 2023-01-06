Kathleen Wigham, 92, of Adams, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, Iowa.

Kathleen was born on the family farm in Meyer, Iowa on February 6, 1930 to Edward and Regina (Hemann) Wolf. She attended Sacred Heart School in Meyer, Iowa. Kathleen was united in marriage to Robert Wigham on September 28, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Together, they raised their children in Adams.

Kathleen was a nanny and housekeeper for Dr. and Mrs. Paul Schneider in Adams. She worked several years for the Adams Locker, and after 25 years, she retired from the Adams Health Care Center on April 15, 2004.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams, Sacred Heart Council of Catholic Women and was a member of her neighborhood Rosary and prayer group.

Kathleen had a passion for playing cards, doing word-find puzzles, putting together puzzles, playing bingo, and board games. She loved her flowers and plants. She enjoyed spending time with her family and found special joy from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Wigham in 2005; sons, Garry and Bradley Wigham; grandson Bradley Archer; infant brother, Clarence Wolf; brothers, Raymond Wolf, Clement Wolf and Joseph Wolf; sisters, Mildred Williams and Dorothy Kemmerick.

Kathleen is survived by her children: Nancy (David) Jax, Bloomington, MN, Kathy (Douglas) Schneider, Bates City, MO, Robert Wigham, Owatonna, MN, Steven Wigham (fiancée, Sue Minter), New Richland, MN, daughter-in-law: Donna Wigham, Blooming Prairie, MN; 19 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren; sister: Julie (Mike) Goodman, Rochester, MN; brothers: Robert (Geraldine) Wolf, Austin, MN, and Edward (June) Wolf, Adams, MN; sister-in-law: Marian Wolf, Wrightwood, CA; nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. There will be a 4:00 p.m. Rosary on Friday at the Adams Funeral Home followed by visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. concluding with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will also be at the Adams Funeral Home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.