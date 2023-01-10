Jena DeMoss: Strong snack game Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Changing our eating habits is one of the most popular components of New Year’s resolutions, with most food-related goals focusing on the scale. Consider a resolution remix this 2023 and focus on balance and health instead! Snacks are too often underestimated despite their role in blood sugar balance, energy levels and focus throughout the day.

Snacking is more than reaching for that bag of chips — creating balance is the key to seeing possible health benefits. Try out these tips for improving your snack game:

• Dress Up Your Carbs — Carbohydrates (typically found in foods like grains, fruit, starchy vegetables and some dairy products) are the body’s preferred source of energy. Eating naked carbs (like crackers by themselves) for a snack can lead to a quick spike and drop in blood sugar, resulting in an energy crash. It can be beneficial to “dress up” carbs by combining them with sources of protein, fiber and healthy fats.

• Pair Your Preferred Protein — For a more sustainable source of energy, consider pairing carbohydrates with protein. Including protein sources like a hard-boiled egg, a cheese stick, a handful of nuts or nut butter with a carbohydrate snack may also help keep you full longer until the next eating opportunity.

• Find the Fiber — Fiber not only helps create a feeling of satiety (much like protein) by taking longer to digest but can also play a critical role in our digestive health. Including fiber regularly in our meals and snacks can help promote digestive regularity and may possibly reduce unwanted GI symptoms like gas or bloating.

Make sure your snack game is on point with choices that are as healthy and easy as possible. That’s It bars are one great snack option you might not have tried that meets these criteria perfectly with a pre-made, 100% fruit bar. Real fruits are the only ingredients – that’s it! These bars are delicious on their own or can be easily paired with other foods for a nutritionally balanced snack.

Consider including one of these That’s It snack sandwich pairings in your meal plan this week:

• Chocolate + Blueberry Sandwich: That’s It Blueberry Fruit Bar + Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter + Mini Chocolate Chips

• Strawberry + Sunbutter Sandwich: That’s It Strawberry Fruit Bar + Sunflower Seed Butter + Strawberry Granola

Recipes from: www.thatsitfruit.com/blogs

Looking for more healthy snack ideas? Tune into our free “Filling up with Fiber” Wellness Wednesday class on Jan. 18 from 12-12:30 p.m. for more ideas on how to incorporate healthier snacking with That’s It bars. To register visit www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians