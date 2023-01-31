Janet K. Pfeifer, 75

Janet Kay Pfeifer, age 75, of Blooming Prairie, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her home. Janet was born February 20, 1947, in Austin to LeVerne and Mildred (Queensland) Jech. She graduated from Austin High School in 1965. On September 9, 1967, she was united in marriage to Roger Pfeifer; and their marriage of 55 years was blessed with three children. Janet was a homemaker and enjoyed helping on the farm where they raised their children. Once her children grew up, she began working at Hormel for a few years before working for IFP for 10 years. Her hobbies included camping, gardening, antiquing, and restoring old furniture. In her younger days she enjoyed racing snowmobiles and racecars. She was once the powder puff champion at the Chateau Speedway. Janet was very involved in the Westfield Lutheran Church and was a big part in the restoration project there. Above all, she most enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Pfeifer of Blooming Prairie, MN; three children, Jason Pfeifer of Albert Lea, Shannon (Randy) Kruckeberg of Claremont, MN, and Brad (Tammy) Pfeifer of Byron, MN; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Hunter, Haeven, Jessica (Michael), Alex, Emma (Peyton) and Ava; one great grandson, Henry, siblings, Donald (Emma) Jech of San Francisco, CA, Marlys Anderson Ellis of San Jose, CA and Craig Jech of Rochester, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents LeVerne and Mildred Jech.

A celebration of life will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, with a brief time of prayer at 3:00 p.m. at Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Interment will be held in the spring at Westfield Lutheran Cemetery in Rural Blooming Prairie. Memorials are preferred to Westfield Lutheran Church. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.