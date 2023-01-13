Jamey Helgeson: Raising a child with intellectual and developmental disabilities Published 4:38 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

No parent should feel alone. Ever.

At LIFE Mower County, we empower and support parents of a child with a disability. We understand being the parent of a child with a disability is a challenge! You may have many questions and concerns with respect to your child’s and your own needs and feelings. For parents, supporting a child with an intellectual or developmental disability (I/DD) can be challenging. Talking to someone who has traveled a similar road can be really helpful. We can help you in the following ways:

Parent/Caregiver Coffee Chats – Parent/ Caregiver Coffee Chats is an informal gathering of parents and caregivers who care for a loved one with an intellectual or developmental disability of any age. Come and talk about the joys and frustrations of providing care for a loved one, exchange tips, ideas, and learn about resources available in our area. This is not a group counseling session but an informal gathering of parents and caregivers.

Sibshops — This gathering is for the children who are siblings of children with disabilities! We recognize that children who have siblings with disabilities have unique needs too. This gathering will be a place where your child may connect with others like them, have time dedicated for them to talk about the good and the not-so-good things about having a sibling with a disability, and most of all have fun!

Youth and Family Fun Activities — These activities are held throughout the month and might include bowling, crafts, cooking, games, sensory games, and lots more to come.

Educational Trainings — LIFE Mower County occasionally hosts webinars and trainings for parents and individuals working with people with disabilities. Topics include Birth to Three, IEP and 504 Training, Sex and Disability, Life After High School, Guardianships and other options, Wills & Trusts, Housing, and Self-Advocacy.

To learn more, please contact Danielle, Community and Family Outreach Coordinator at danielle@lifemowercounty.org or 507-473-4833.

You can also visit www.lifemowercounty.org/youthfamilyfun. We look forward to meeting you and learning how we can best support you and your family!

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Bingo

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling and Young Athletes

Thursday: Creative Arts

Friday: Movie and Munchies

Saturday: Lunch and a Movie

Jan. 24: Hot Chocolate Bar

Jan. 25: Special Olympics Bowling and Youth Bowling

Jan. 26: Adventures In Learning: Austin Police K9 Demonstration

Jan. 27: Youth/Family Sensory Night

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar